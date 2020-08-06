NDRMC Flood Alert #2, 04 June 2020

Introduction and background:

On 04 June 2020, the National Flood Task Force issued a Flood Alert #2 following the release of the National Metrological Agency’s (NMA) kiremt (summer) rainy season outlook (JuneSeptember). The seasonal outlook projects a very high probability of heavy rainfall (especially in July and August) in the western, south western and central parts of the country. Additionally, the Ministry of Water and Energy reported that dam reservoir levels (e.g. Koka, Tendaho, Kesem Megech, Tekeze) are increasing due to current heavy and extended belg (spring) rains.

Meanwhile, the timeliness and the projected good performance of the kiremt rains will be beneficial for agricultural activities (planting of short maturing crops), pasture regeneration and water replenishment in kiremt rain-receiving parts of the country.

This Flood Alert intends to enhance community awareness, preparedness and mitigation measures in flood-risk areas across the country, with the aim to minimize impacts on people’s lives and livelihoods. A Flood Contingency Plan will soon be developed based on the seasonal outlook to guide Government and partners’ flood preparedness measures.

The National Flood Task Force had released a Flood Alert # 1 earlier in the season on 28 April, listing the areas at risk of flooding based on NMA’s 2020 belg (spring) weather outlook. https://bit.ly/3dkJR2o.