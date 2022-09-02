National Health Equity Strategic Plan 2020/21-2024/25

Vision: To see all Ethiopians receiving the highest possible quality health care services in an equitable manner
General Objective: To narrow the existing inequities in health care services in terms of access, uptake, quality including contributing towards addressing the social determinants of health by the end of 2025.
Pillars of Health Equity
- Excellence in Access and Uptake to Essential Health Service Packages
- Excellence in Leadership and Governance
- Excellence in Evidence Generation and Knowledge Management