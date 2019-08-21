21 Aug 2019

Multi-year humanitarian funding in Ethiopia

Report
from Institute of Development Studies, ODI - Humanitarian Policy Group
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (6.77 MB)

Lewis Sida, Simon Levine, Bill Gray and Courtenay Cabot Venton

Executive summary

In early 2014 the UK Department for International Development (DFID) commissioned Valid Evaluations to carry out a thematic evaluation of their multiyear humanitarian funding (MYHF) approach in Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan and Pakistan. This forms part of the Humanitarian Innovation and Evidence Programme (HIEP) and is one of a number of studies into new or emerging humanitarian approaches. This report summarises the findings in Ethiopia and is one of four summative country reports. A final synthesis report will draw together the overall findings of the evaluation.

At the outset of the evaluation, DFID’s multi-year (MY) humanitarian portfolio for Ethiopia consisted of three connected grants to the World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF), managed by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

This thematic study, with substantive research taking place between 2015–2017, aimed to generate learning on how far a MYHF approach has enabled DFID programmes to ensure a timely and effective humanitarian response; build disaster resilience; and achieve better value for money (VFM).

The evaluation aimed to answer three main questions:

  1. Are vulnerable individuals and households more resilient to shocks and stresses as a result of DFID-funded (and other) interventions? What lessons can be learned about how to best enhance resilience in protracted crisis? How do investments in resilience contribute to or compromise delivery of humanitarian relief and eventual outcomes for people affected by crisis?

  2. Has the availability of contingency funding enabled DFID and its partners to respond more quickly and effectively when conditions deteriorate?

  3. To what extent does DFID MY and contingency funding provide better VFM than annual funding for DFID and partners?

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.