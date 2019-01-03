More than 400,000 Displaced Persons Settled in Localities of Oromia Region

Addis Ababa January 02/2019 More than 400,000 compatriots displaced due to conflict along the border areas of Oromia and Somali regions have returned to their localities, according to Oromia Disaster Risk Management Commission.

Oromia Disaster Risk Management Commissioner, Mekonen Lenjisa told ENA that they returned to their former domiciles in Moyale, Borena, Guji, Bale, East and West Hararghe bordering woredas and kebeles.

“Resettlement of the displaced took place as the security situation stabilized and peace prevailed in border areas of the two regional states,” he added.

More than 41,000 other displaced household heads are leading stable life in 11 towns of the region where residential quarters were built for them, Commissioner, Mekonen stated.

According to him, Oromia and Somali regions, in cooperation with concerned bodies, are working to resolve the root causes of the clashes in Moyale recently.

Yet, he pointed out that the insecurity in Oromia and Benshangul Gumuz border areas continues to hamper the delivery of relief food, though there are ongoing efforts to resolve the problem, the Commissioner revealed.

He further noted that in West Oromia Kelem, East and West Wolega zones roads are, for instance, blocked and freight vehicles cannot transport grains and other goods to the needy for weeks.

National Disaster Risk Management Commissioner, Mitku Kasa said efforts have been exerted to deliver aid and sustainably settle the displaced in their localities in cooperation with stakeholders.

More that 1.7 million persons displaced from different parts of the country are sheltered in Oromia region, he added.

Mitku said the federal government will fully support the regional administration to sustainably give priority to mothers, children, elders and persons with disability.

The Commissioner further stated that collaborative involvement of policy makers and other stakeholders is required to bring sustainable peace in the areas.