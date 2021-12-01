Monitoring Mission - Debre Birhan - 20 November 2021

Recent conflict in Ammhara Region has displaced estimated 310,211 IDPs, the ongoing conflict results in large scale of multiple displacementsfrom and aroundDessie and Kambolcha.

There are around 3,578 individuals who are currently found in 4 collective centers, mostly Primary and secondary schools.

Additionally, an estimated 30,000 individuals are reportedly living in host community according to local authorities.

The mission visited 5 sites, comprising of 4 collective centers and 1 planned camp/site. Allsites have one focal point designated by local government authorities.