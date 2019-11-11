MMC East Africa & Yemen 4Mi Snapshot October 2019: Protection risks for people on the move from East Africa and Yemen

This 4Mi snapshot highlights protection risks faced by refugees and migrants on the move from and within East Africa and Yemen. The data draws from 2,713 interviews conducted between June 2017 and July 2019. 1,866 Ethiopians, 672 Somalis, 122 Eritreans, 42 Yemenis and 11 Djiboutians were interviewed. MMC West Africa and MMC North Africa have also recently published snapshots on protection here, and here.