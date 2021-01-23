Ministry Reveals 85 Percent of All Humanitarian Aid Corridors Open in Tigray

Addis Ababa, January 22/2021(ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen said 85 percent of all humanitarian aid corridors in Tigray Region are now open.

Demeke revealed the above during his meeting with Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab this afternoon in Addis Ababa.

Speaking to journalists after the discussion, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said the deputy prime minister and foreign minister briefed Raab on the law enforcement operation, humanitarian assistance, rehabilitation activities, and the interim administration structure being set up in Tigray Region.

Noting the successful completion of the law enforcement operation in the northern part of the country, Demeke stated that 85 percent of all humanitarian aid corridors, at even Kebele levels are accessible.

“The deputy prime minister and foreign minister briefed the visiting foreign secretary that the law enforcement campaign has been successfully completed and the reconstruction activities, as well as humanitarian assistance are underway. He also explained about the interim administration structure being set up in Tigray,” the spokesperson said.

The Government of Ethiopia has continued to work with international humanitarian agencies to strengthen its reach to all places of crises in the region, he added.

Briefing Foreign Secretary Raab, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke said the border tension with Sudan has deteriorated to some extent. However, he pointed out that Ethiopia is working tirelessly to resolve the border dispute peacefully.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged Ethiopia to consolidate its effort to strengthen the humanitarian aid in Tigray Region.

He also pledged to strengthen England’s support to Ethiopia in all spheres.

The two sides also discussed the African Union (AU) led Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) mediation to find a lasting settlement between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan.