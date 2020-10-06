Ministry Receives about 10 Mn Birr Worth N95 Face Masks

Addis Ababa October 5/2020(ENA) Horn Emergency Task Force (HETaF), a charity organization, handed over today face masks worth 9.9 million Birr to Ministry of Health.

During the handing over ceremony, Horn Emergency Task Force Chairman Dr. Fahmi Mohammed said his charity organization received the 140,000 N95 face masks from the philanthropist Mr. Hans de Vries of the Netherlands.

The face mask will be of utmost benefit to front line health care workers as they combat the pandemic in Ethiopia, he added.

According to him, 100,000 face masks will be equally distributed to Afar, Harar, Oromia and Somali regional states and Dire Dawa City Administration.

The remaining 40,000 will be given to the federal government.

Fahmi stated that Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse, Health State Minister Dr. Dereje Duguma, Senior Advisor to the Health Minister, Dr. Senait Beyene, and Ethiopian Ambassador to Netherlands have supported the facilitation of the acquisition of the masks.

He added that Ethiopian Airlines also provided free and timely transportation.

Commending the generous support of the organization, Health State Minister Dr. Dereje Duguma said such face masks are medical and not easily available.

He called on similar organizations, partners and stakeholders to continue their support in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.