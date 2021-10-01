Mine Action Mission to Ethiopia

Ethiopia is faced with explosive ordnance (EO) contamination stemming from past armed conflicts. The presence of explosive ordnance threatens the security and safety of communities and hampers the development of several regions. Their removal requires surveys, clearance and the development of mine action programmes. Recent mine action assessments indicate that there is significant explosive ordnance contamination in Northern Ethiopia, especially in areas where there was intense fighting since November 2020. While the full extent of the contamination has yet to be established, explosive ordnance has already killed or injured 71 people including several children in recent months. Local communities and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) feel threatened and are pleading for mine action rapid assessment and clearance. A grave protection concern is the fear of explosive ordnance, also hindering farming and access to livelihoods.

UNMAS Ethiopia will engage with partners to mobilize resources to develop mine action programmes and support capacity development of the National Mine Action Center.

Duration: 18 – 23 November 2021

Location: Addis Ababa

Objectives of this Mission*:

Provide technical assistance to strengthen mine action coordination.

Consult with relevant partners on the overall progress of the programme in general and strategic direction for future engagement.

Support resource mobilization for scaling up mine action in Ethiopia.

Advocate for participation, leadership and representation of national and local partners in mine action decision-making.

Learn staff views on Equality, Diversity and Inclusion in the workplace and communicate the work of the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Addressing Racism and Promoting Dignity for All in the UN.

MINE ACTION AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY GLOBAL COORDINATION CONTACTS

Mr. Bruno DONAT

Global Coordinator, Mine Action Area of Responsibility (MA AoR)

Chief, UNMAS Geneva

Phone Number: +41 22 917 1779

unmasgeneva@un.org

Ms. Christelle LOUPFOREST

Deputy Global Coordinator, Mine Action Area of Responsibility (MA AoR)

Liaison Officer, UNMAS Geneva

Phone Number: +41 22 917 4741

loupforest@un.org

Ms. Hannah Rose HOLLOWAY

Co-Coordinator, Mine Action Area of Responsibility (MA AoR)

Humanitarian Disarmament and Peacebuilding (HDP) Coordinator – DRC Geneva Representation

Phone Number: +41 79 191 4784

hannah.holloway@drc.ngo

danishdemininggroup.dk / drc.dk

HDP is a Core Sector and Mine Action unit within Danish Refugee Council