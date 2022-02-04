Migration Response Centres (MRCs) East and Horn of Africa - Annual Overview 2021

Background

Migration Response Centers (MRCs) are located along key migration corridors to identify migrants in vulnerable situations and provide them with critical, immediate and longer-term support. MRC services vary based on location and needs, and include food, temporary shelter and information and service referrals. Eight MRCs were operational in the region in 2021. The MRC in Moyale became fully operational in March 2021 to assist migrants travelling along the Southern Route, which runs from the Horn of Africa towards Southern Africa.

In 2020, MRCs in Ethiopia supported the Ethiopian Government's COVID-19 response, which explains why most MRCs (Dire Dawa, Metema, Moyale and Semera) were still not fully operational in early 2021. The MRCs in Hargeisa and Bossaso have operated since 2009, Obock since 2011, Semera and Metema since 2014, and Dire Dawa and Togochale since 2019. Following the declaration of a state of emergency over the Northern Ethiopia crisis in early November 2021, IOM’s Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration programme was suspended as Ethiopia was unable to receive migrants due to ongoing insecurity.

Numbers at a Glance

10,067 migrants registered across MRCs in 2021

2,525 child migrants registered across MRCs in 2021

20% unaccompanied migrant children

70% migrants who reported hardships related to the lack of basic services