Migration Response Centres (MRCs) East and Horn of Africa (1 January - 30 November 2021)

REGIONAL OVERVIEW: NOVEMBER 2021

A total of 864 migrants were registered at MRCs across the region in November, a 5% decrease compared to October. This is the fourth consecutive month that migrant registrations have been declining. So far, the total registrations in 2021 accounted for 9,226 migrants.

During this month, the largest number of migrants were registered in Moyale (258), followed by Bossaso (215),

Hargeisa (180), Metema (65), Obock (55), Togochale (36), Dire Dawa (34) and Semera (21).

More male adults (56%) were registered in November than female adults (20%), while 24% of registrations were children. More than half of the registered migrants (61%) were between 18 and 29 years old. Child registrations increased by 16% between October (179) and November (207). A quarter of registered children were less than five years old. While all the children registered at the MRCs in Hargeisa and Metema were accompanied, all the children registered in Dire Dawa, Semera, Togochale and Moyale, and most children registered at the MRCs in Bossaso (58%) and Obock (69%) were unaccompanied.

All registered migrants were Ethiopian nationals, and the majority reported departing from the Oromia (39%) and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples' (37%) regions of Ethiopia. Some migrants were also returning from Yemen, in particular from Aden (2%), Marib (1%) and Sana'a (<1%). Overall, an estimated 27% of registered migrants reported that they intended to continue their journey towards Saudi Arabia, while 7% of migrants were heading to another Gulf country. All migrants registered at the MRC in Moyale were heading to South Africa.