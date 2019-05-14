Mid-term Review of the Strategy for Sweden’s Development Cooperation with Ethiopia, 2016–2020

Description:

The objective of the Mid-Term Review was to guide the quality and delivery approach of the remaining phase of the Swedish Ethiopian Development Cooperation Strategy (2016–2020). The review recommends that the Strategy should continue its focus on the three existing results emphasising women and youth in rural and urban areas. Theory of change of the Strategy should continuously be challenged considering the fast changing context and options for long-term support to health, education and nutrition should be investigated. Capacity building of local government and supporting the voices of rights-holders ensuring their needs are met are key to sustained results. Dialogue platforms internally and externally should be expanded and strengthened.