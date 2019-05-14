14 May 2019

Mid-term Review of the Strategy for Sweden’s Development Cooperation with Ethiopia, 2016–2020

Report
from Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency
Published on 14 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.61 MB)

Description:

The objective of the Mid-Term Review was to guide the quality and delivery approach of the remaining phase of the Swedish Ethiopian Development Cooperation Strategy (2016–2020). The review recommends that the Strategy should continue its focus on the three existing results emphasising women and youth in rural and urban areas. Theory of change of the Strategy should continuously be challenged considering the fast changing context and options for long-term support to health, education and nutrition should be investigated. Capacity building of local government and supporting the voices of rights-holders ensuring their needs are met are key to sustained results. Dialogue platforms internally and externally should be expanded and strengthened.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.