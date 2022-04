Meningitis Weekly Bulletin, Week 12 2022 [EN/FR]

Niger: In the region of Zinder, the district of Dungass with an attack rate (AR) of 8.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is remained in alert phase. The reactive vaccination in two districts (Magaria and Dungass) with the ACW polysaccharide vaccine was carried out with an average vaccination coverage of 80.8%.

Senegal: The district of Diamniadio in the Dakar Region crossed the alert threshold with an AR of 4.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

PS: For reasons of case definition and data quality issue, the data for Ethiopia and DR Congo are being revised for an update of the list of their districts in epidemic/alert.