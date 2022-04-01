Meningitis Weekly Bulletin, Week 11 2022 [EN/FR]

Cameroon: In the Region of Centre, the district of Cité Verte crossed the alert threshold with an AR of 3.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In the Extreme Nord Region, the district of Guidiguis crossed the alert threshold with an AR of 4.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Ethiopia: In the Oromia Region, the Woredas (districts) of Agaro Town with an attack rate (AR) of 16.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and the Yirga Chefe with an AR of 20.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants crossed the epidemic threshold. 6 Woredas crossed the alert threshold in three Regions with the following AR:  In Afar Region, the Woredas of Aysa-Ita with an AR of 3.3 cases and Dubti City with an AR of 6.0 cases per 100,000 inhabitants remained in alert phase.