Ethiopia + 17 more
Meningitis Weekly Bulletin, Week 11 2022 [EN/FR]
Attachments
Comments:
On week 11 of 2022, 16 countries shared their weekly epidemiological report. Two districts in Ethiopia and 14 districts crossed the alert threshold in 6 countries: Cameroon (2), Ethiopia (6), Ghana (3), Niger (2) and Chad (1).
Cameroon: In the Region of Centre, the district of Cité Verte crossed the alert threshold with an AR of 3.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In the Extreme Nord Region, the district of Guidiguis crossed the alert threshold with an AR of 4.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
Ethiopia: In the Oromia Region, the Woredas (districts) of Agaro Town with an attack rate (AR) of 16.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and the Yirga Chefe with an AR of 20.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants crossed the epidemic threshold. 6 Woredas crossed the alert threshold in three Regions with the following AR: In Afar Region, the Woredas of Aysa-Ita with an AR of 3.3 cases and Dubti City with an AR of 6.0 cases per 100,000 inhabitants remained in alert phase.
Commentaires :
A la semaine 11 de l’année 2022, 16 pays ont partagé leur rapport épidémiologique hebdomadaire. Deux districts ont franchi le seuil épidémique en Ethiopie et 14 districts ont franchi le seuil d’alerte dans 6 pays : Cameroun (2),
Ethiopie (6), Ghana (3), Niger (2) et Tchad (1).
Cameroun : Dans la région du Centre, le district de Cité Verte a franchi le seuil d’alerte avec un TA de 3,7 cas pour 100 000 habitants. Dans la région de l’Extrême Nord le district de Guidiguis a franchi le seuil d’alerte avec un TA de 4,7 cas pour 100 000 habitants.
Ethiopie : Dans la région de Oromia, les Woredas (districts) de Agaro Town avec un taux d’attaque (TA) de 16,3 cas pour 100 000 habitants et de Yirga Chefe avec un TA de 20,1 cas pour 100 000 habitants ont franchi le seuil épidémique. 6 Woredas ont franchi le seuil d’alerte dans trois régions avec les TAs suivants : Dans la région de Afar, les Woredas de AysaIta avec un TA de 3,3 et Dubti City avec un TA de 6,0 cas pour 100 000 habitants sont restés en phase d’alerte.