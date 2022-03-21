Meningitis Weekly Bulletin, Week 09 2022 [EN/FR]

Comments:

On week 9 of 2022, 16 countries shared their weekly epidemiological report. One district in Ethiopia crossed the epidemic threshold and 24 districts crossed the alert threshold in 6 countries: Benin (4), Ethiopia (12), Ghana (3), Niger (2), Senegal (2) and Togo (1).

Benin: In the region of Atacora, four districts crossed the alert threshold with the following attack rate (AR): Materi with 6.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants; Natitingou with 4.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants; Tanguieta with 8.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and Toucountouna with 4.0 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Ethiopia: In the Harari Region, the Woreda (district) of Jenela with 12 cases crossed the epidemic threshold with an AR of 44.0 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

12 Woredas crossed the alert threshold in four (4) Regions with the following AR:

In Afar Region, the Woredas of Aysa-Ita with an AR of 3.3 cases and Teru with an AR of 3.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In Oromia Region, the Woredas of Chiro Town with an AR of 6.4 cases; Bule Hora Town with an AR of 5.0 cases; Goba Town with an AR of 3.4 cases; Holota Town with an AR of 3.6 cases and Yabello Town with an AR of 6.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In SNNP Region. the Woreda of Sawla Town with an AR of 4.1 cases; Dilla Town with an AR of 5.1 cases and Wrabe with an AR of 3.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In Somali Region the Woreda of Degahbur with an AR of 9.0 cases and Jigjiga City with an AR of 3.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Commentaires :

A la semaine 9 de l’année 2022, 16 pays ont partagé leur rapport épidémiologique hebdomadaire. Un district a franchi le seuil épidémique en Ethiopie et 24 districts ont franchi le seuil d’alerte dans 6 pays : Bénin (4), Ethiopie (12), Ghana (3), Niger (2), Sénégal (2) et Togo (1).

Bénin: Quatre districts dans la région de l’Atacora ont franchi le seuil d’alerte avec les taux d’attaque (TA) suivants : Materi avec 6,3 cas pour 100 000 habitants ; Natitingou avec 4,2 cas pour 100 000 habitants ; Tanguiéta avec 8,5 cas pour 100 000 habitants et Toucountouna avec 4,0 cas pour 100 000 habitants.

Ethiopie : Dans la région de Harari le Woreda (district) de Jenela avec 12 cas a franchi le seuil épidémique avec un TA de 44,0 cas pour 100 000 habitants. 12 Woredas ont franchi le seuil d’alerte dans quatre (4) régions avec les TAs suivants :