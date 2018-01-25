Media Advisory: UN Humanitarian and Development Chiefs' Mission to Ethiopia - 27-29 January 2018

Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock and United Nations Development Programme Administrator Achim Steiner will travel to Ethiopia from January 27 to 29 to highlight the immense challenge of persistent food insecurity and the new approach to addressing it.

Ethiopia has made remarkable strides in development and addressing food insecurity over the past three decades, but its susceptibility to drought has resulted in recurring food insecurity. In recent months, hundreds of thousands of people on the border between the Somali and Oromo regions have been displaced, requiring additional humanitarian response. Today, millions of people need assistance to survive, for which US$900 million will be required this year.

The UN principals will highlight the need to continue life-saving humanitarian assistance as an urgent priority, while simultaneously laying the foundations for long-term resilience to future shocks and recovery.

They will meet with senior Government officials and humanitarian and development partners, and travel to field locations to meet people who have been affected by drought and assess programmes that link the humanitarian response with resilience and recovery. They will also attend the African Union Summit and participate in a high-level meeting on the New Way of Working.

Who: Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Achim Steiner, United Nations Development Programme Administrator

What: Joint Mission to Highlight Food Insecurity and New Approaches to Address It

When: January 27-29, 2018 Where: Ethiopia

