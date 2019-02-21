Managing Ethiopia’s Unsettled Transition: A Timeline

Ethiopia's new prime minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali, has made peace with Eritrea, extended a conciliatory hand to opponents, and promised moves to free and fair elections, expanded political space and economic reform. But amid the exhilarating changes, insecurity proliferates, the number of internally displaced people mounts and the economy struggles.

From the 1991 overthrow of the military junta to a resurgence of ethnic violence, this timeline details how Abiy came into power and key factors in Ethiopia's recent tensions.

See full timeline here