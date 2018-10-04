04 Oct 2018

Logistics Situation Update, West Guji and Gedeo Response, 28 September 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 28 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (228.74 KB)

Highlights

  • As of 24 September, an estimated 453,000 IDPs had returned to their places of origin in the West Guji and Gedeo zones.

  • WFP is planning to conduct a training on warehouse management, pest control and commodity handling in both zones to strengthen the zonal logistics capacity.

  • WFP and NDRMC (as Emergency Operation Centre Coordinator) co-chaired the Logistics Coordination meeting on 26 September to discuss logistics gaps and the returnee response plan. The meeting was attended by humanitarian partners.

  • WFP is assessing the possibility of opening a logistics hub to provide storage facilities to humanitarian partners under the service provision in Bule Hora, West Guji zone.

  • At the request of WHO, WFP assessed the Gedeo Zonal Health Office warehouse and has recommended the transfer of all medical items to WFP’s Logisitcs Hub in Dilla town, Gedeo zone.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.