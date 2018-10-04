Logistics Situation Update, West Guji and Gedeo Response, 28 September 2018

Highlights

As of 24 September, an estimated 453,000 IDPs had returned to their places of origin in the West Guji and Gedeo zones.

WFP is planning to conduct a training on warehouse management, pest control and commodity handling in both zones to strengthen the zonal logistics capacity.

WFP and NDRMC (as Emergency Operation Centre Coordinator) co-chaired the Logistics Coordination meeting on 26 September to discuss logistics gaps and the returnee response plan. The meeting was attended by humanitarian partners.

WFP is assessing the possibility of opening a logistics hub to provide storage facilities to humanitarian partners under the service provision in Bule Hora, West Guji zone.