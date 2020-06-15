Logistics Cluster Ethiopia - Situation Update, 12 June2020

The Logistics Cluster has received an allocation of Ethiopia Humanitarian Fund (EHF)funding of USD 2 million to facilitate the access to operational resourcesfor partners where the challenge orneed is greatest.

Cluster Coordination Meetings are scheduled weekly: EveryTuesday 11 AM EAT.Engagement is enhanced through the meetings,with 18 partners in total until now.

The Logistics Cluster is actively conducting two essential data gathering exercises:

The Logistics Challenges and Needs Report to understand the critical needs of partners to help prioritise the facilitation of operational resources when funding allows.25 Reports have been received, with three reports highlighting a critical impact for storage needs.