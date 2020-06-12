Logistics Cluster Ethiopia - Concept of Operations, June 2020

Background

The COVID-19 outbreak is happening at a time in Ethiopia when seven million people remain in need of humanitarian assistance (Humanitarian Response Plan, 2020). Internally displaced persons (IDPs), returnees and resident population all remain vulnerable. They require support from the government and the international community to meet their life-saving needs. 700,000 refugees are residing in Ethiopia, supported under the Refugee Response Plan.

The government and humanitarian partners are currently also dealing with flood preparedness and response activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Close to 219,000 people are affected, and 107,000 people displaced due to floods in Somali, Afar, SNNP, Dire Dawa and Harari regions. Daawa zone and Somali region specifically show a higher severity of needs for its population due to the impact of floods on the regions (Humanitarian Response Plan, 2020).

Significant drivers of humanitarian need in Ethiopia include climate-induced disasters, conflict displacement and disease outbreaks. On top of this, the worst desert locust reported in 25 years hit Ethiopia and neighbouring countries in late 2019 and continues to affect many regions in 2020, including Somali, Amhara, Tigray, SNNP and Oromia regions, affecting 162 woredas (districts) and worsening the food security situation. If not contained, the desert locust will lead to substantial livelihood losses and food insecurity in many communities in Ethiopia.

The government has been implementing several measures to mitigate the impact of multiple shock disasters and hazards.

Humanitarian partners are committed to supporting the government response to COVID-19, ensuring sustained critical activities.

Following the recommendations from the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization (WHO), resources to the COVID-19 response are prioritised through a “phased approach”, following the scientific guidance to reduce the spread of the virus while continuing to support essential activities.