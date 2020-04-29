Locust upsurge in East and Horn of Africa - Revised Emergency appeal n° MDR60005 (17 April 2020)

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 1.8 million Swiss francs to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support five National Societies (Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda) to deliver assistance to 75,000 people affected by desert locust invasion for 9 months with a focus on Livelihoods and Basic Needs and Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR). The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time of the operation.

The operation also focuses on coordination and partnerships with technical lead agencies to inform community engagement strategies on public and environmental health safety especially access and utilization of food during pesticide-driven control of the locust infestation. In addition to community level preparedness actions, the operation will undertake cash and livelihood preparedness activities to enable quick scale up of appropriate responses as the acute food insecurity situation unfolds in areas where Red Cross Red Crescent (RCRC) Movement have ongoing programmes.