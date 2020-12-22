Locust upsurge in East and Horn of Africa - Operation Update Report n° MDR60005 (22 December 2020)

Summary of major revisions made to the emergency plan of action:

Five National Societies – Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, and Uganda – were allocated start-up funds (CHF 50,000 each) to enable initial activities including assessments, training and engagement in locust surveillance, and reporting. Major delays were experienced in the start-up of activities, thus leaving little time to complete all the activities within the planned timeframe. Consequently, some planned activities, such as the provision of crop seed, cannot be undertaken in 2020 and would need to be delayed until the next rains in March 2021.

In addition, the locust situation continues to evolve with new invasions from Yemen and parts of Somalia, which are expected to occur in several parts of East Africa as of mid-December. For this reason, the operation needs to remain open to allow for the implementation of outstanding activities, as well as respond to emerging threats of the new locust invasion, which are expected to be worsened by the impacts of La Niña on the agricultural season.

This Operations Update allows the five National Societies to make the following changes to the operation:

Review the livelihoods support needs in light of the ongoing locust infestation as new locust swarms invade the subregion from Yemen, and the emerging food insecurity due to impacts of La Niña that are expected to cause rainfall deficits leading to low production of the January to February harvest.

Implement lifesaving and livelihoods protection for the most affected people, especially in areas affected by multiple threats of locusts, floods, COVID-19, and now La Niña.

Extend the operation timeframe by 3 months (new end date of 30 April 2021) to allow for implementation of activities, including modifications to cater for the emerging La Niña-induced food insecurity.

It is noted that an allocation of CHF 253,000 has been contributed by Partner National Societies to the five National Societies based on levels of need.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Eastern Africa experienced a locust invasion starting from November 2019 when the dangerous migratory pests crossed into the region in large numbers. What started as an outbreak eventually covered larger geographical areas developing into an upsurge and causing serious concerns on the food security and livelihoods situation of the region. The ongoing locust invasion in East Africa has been described as the worst in 25 years for Ethiopia and Somalia, and the worst in 70 years for Kenya, with experts predicting the locusts will continue to breed and spread into more countries for most of 2020, thus the impacts on food security and livelihoods will be massive. The desert locusts move in large numbers and can multiply in numbers by a factor of 20 every three months. This is a major cause for concern as they can destroy large areas of vegetation and crops, thus threatening food security and livelihoods of affected populations. Experts have predicted increased cross border movements of the locusts in Kenya, Ethiopia, and Somalia, potentially aggravating an already precarious food security situation.

The IGAD Food Security and Nutrition Working Group (FSNWG) has predicted in the worst-case scenario up to 100% crop loss could be experienced. Even in the event of mid-case scenarios being experienced, localized damaged would be severe, requiring humanitarian assistance to the affected communities. In February 2020, the IFRC released an Information Bulletin on the locust situation, highlighting the most affected countries and the need for urgent anticipatory funding to mitigate the potential impacts of the locust upsurge. This was followed by an emergency appeal launched in April 2020.

Funding for start-up activities was disbursed between June and October, which has enabled each of the five National Societies to implement initial activities including assessments, training of staff and volunteers, community awareness raising and mobilization, and identification of households for livelihoods support interventions.

According to the latest FAO Locust Update as of 20 November 2020, a new locust invasion is underway, mainly coming from Yemen and expected to reach several countries in East Africa by mid-December, further exacerbating continued breeding in parts of Somalia and northeastern Ethiopia.

With an increased risk of regional spread, especially from breeding areas in Yemen, Somalia and Ethiopia into Kenya, South Sudan, and potentially Tanzania, the impacts of locusts on food security and livelihoods will continue to increase, calling for continued review and implementation of activities with the highest positive impact for the most-affected people.

The operation has so far not attracted the much-needed funding, so innovative ways to link it with other ongoing disaster response plans and operations, including COVID-19, floods, and La Niña early actions, are being considered. The Eastern Africa team has been discussing this with National Societies, especially on the possibility to link La Niña early actions with the locust operation by selecting the same counties.

Organizations such as FAO have already adjusted their response plans to June 2021 to reflect the ongoing and projected locust impacts on food security and livelihoods. The Regional Desert Locust Alliance (RDLA), which is tasked with monitoring the collective responses to the locust crisis, has also adjusted its timeframe to the end of June 2021.