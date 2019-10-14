Leaving no-one behind: How WFP's approach to HIV-sensitive social protection will help us to achieve Zero Hunger in East and southern Africa

The multiple deprivations affecting vulnerable populations are the greatest hurdle to achieving zero hunger. By directly addressing structural barriers, social protection can help WFP achieve its mandate on nutrition and food insecurity, and reach the most vulnerable, including people living with, at risk of1 and affected by HIV. Reaching zero hunger requires integrated programming aimed at all vulnerable population groups to enable them to access the support systems and services they need to be drawn out of poverty.

This policy brief outlines the role WFP can play in ensuring social protection systems are inclusive of people living with, at risk of or affected by HIV at the policy, programme and intervention levels. It highlights pieces of evidence on the impact of HIV-sensitive social protection; it identifies potential entry points, and opportunities in the development and implementation of national HIV response, poverty-reduction and development plans; and it speaks to broader social policies, programmes and schemes. It further highlights relevant partnerships to complement WFP approaches.