Korean Companies in Ethiopia, Embassy Extend Humanitarian Assistance

Addis Ababa December 26/2018 The Embassy of Republic of Korea and voluntary Korean companies in Ethiopia have extended humanitarian assistance today.

The support was provided in cash, provision of services and supply of goods by the embassy and eight Korean companies operating in Ethiopia, it was learned.

A total of over 180,000 Birr, wells drilling for two towns in Oromia region and weekly supply of 40,000 liters of water for Duguda district in Oromia as well as capacity building support for 15 women farmers in Holeta and different office equipment were the donations made.

RoK Ambassador Lim Hoonmin said during the handing over of the cash and MoU that despite the relatively small size of today’s donation it would be a momentum for the Korean companies in Ethiopia to actively engage in corporate social responsibility.

The ambassador reiterated the commitment of the embassy to further promote corporate social responsibility activities in partnership with Korean-based companies.

Appreciating the gesture made by the donors, National Disaster Risk Management Deputy Commissioner Damene Darota praised the role the country is playing in different development sectors.

According to Damene, investment, industrial infrastructure, education, rural development, health service and climate changes are among the areas that Republic of Korea is engaging in Ethiopia.