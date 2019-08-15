15 Aug 2019

Joint UN Protection Monitoring Report: West Guji Zone - Ethiopia (June 2019)

from United Nations Population Fund, UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, UN Children's Fund, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
OVERVIEW

During the reporting period OHCHR, UNHCR, UNFPA and UNICEF conducted joint protection monitoring in nine kebeles of four woredas (Gelana, Kercha, Hambella Wamena and Bule Hora) in West Guji zone.

This report outlines key findings from discussions and interviews with government officials, kebele managers, humanitarian actors, social workers, health extension workers and with the affected population including women, children and people with specific needs.

Key Findings

1. Population Movement

The protection monitoring teams identified 1,204 IDP households (HHs) of Guji ethnicity dispersed within four woredas (Bule Hora, Gelana, Kercha and Hambella Wamena) in West Guji zone. Of this number, 65% (784 HHs) were mostly unwilling to return to their various places of origin/residence in Gedeo zone for reasons varying between insecurity and difficulties accessing their land and properties. The IDPs that were interviewed are living in the community either with relatives or in rented houses. About 19% (227 HHs) reportedly acquired properties in West Guji before the conflict and consider themselves dual residents of Gedeo and West Guji. A total of 12% (143 HHs) opted for reintegration and acquired land through private arrangements where they planted cash crops (false bananas, coffee, etc) and built houses. According to the West Guji kebele officials they are registered as residents of the kebeles.

During the reporting period, no restrictions or coercive actions from the local authorities in West Guji, were reported by IDPs. However, according to individual interviews conducted, 164 Guji IDPs residing in Cheri Saphalisa kebele (Bule Hora woreda), were returned from Gedeb (Gedeo zone), as they were not in possession of their landholding certificate.

