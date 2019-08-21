21 Aug 2019

Joint UN Protection Monitoring Report: West Guji Zone - Ethiopia (July 2019)

from United Nations Population Fund, UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, UN Children's Fund, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Overview

During the reporting period, OHCHR, UNHCR, UNFPA and UNICEF conducted joint protection monitoring in 24 kebeles in five woredas (Gelana, Birbissa Kojowa, Kercha, Hambella Wamena and Bule Hora). This report outlines key findings from discussions and interviews with government officials, kebele managers, humanitarian actors, social workers, health extension workers as well as with the affected population including women, children and persons with specific needs.

In July, several security incidents were reported in Bule Hora, Gelana, Birbissa Kojowa and Kercha woredas. As a result, military operations were launched by the federal security forces against unidentified armed groups (UAGs) operating in these areas. The presence of military operations restricted protection monitoring activities in some kebeles of return/displacement.

