Joint Government – Humanitarian Partners National Flood Contingency Plan 2020 kiremt Season

1. BACKGROUND

1.1 INTRODUCTION AND

Ethiopia is experiencing extreme weather variability with some areas experiencing drought, while others are impacted by flooding. Based on NMA 2020 belg weather outlook, the National Flood Task Force had released a Flood Alert # 1 earlier in the season on 28 April, listing the areas at risk of flooding to inform mitigation and preparedness measures.

On 04 June 2020, the National Flood Task Force issued a Food Alert #2 following the National Metrological Agency (NMA) Kiremt weather outlook indicating a very high probability of wetter climate (especially in July & August) in the southwest, western and central parts of the country. Also, the Ministry of Water and Energy reported that current dam reservoir levels (e.g. Koka, Tendaho, Kesem Megech, Tekeze,) are increasing because of a heavy and extended belg rains. It was anticipated that kiremt rain onset will be on time, and this will be beneficial for agricultural activities (planting of short maturing crops), pasture regeneration and water replenishment. These alert messages intend to enhance community awareness, preparedness and mitigation measures in high flood risk areas of the region to minimize the cost of damages on people’s lives and livelihoods.

The National Flood Task Force also prepared this flood Contingency Plan (CP) in order to mitigate the adverse impacts of current and anticipated floods based on NMA weather outlook for the 2020 kiremt season. This CP helps to mobilize resources to respond to needs on the ground. The CP identifies two scenarios (best-case and worst-case scenarios) based on the weather forecast and analysis of the preparedness and response capacity of at-risk or affected areas. The NMA forecast for 2020 kiremt season, which formed the basis for the development of the Alert # 2 and this CP, warns that flooding is anticipated in the southern and southeastern parts of the country. Thus, this Contingency Plan provides flood-related requirements by sector for the 2020 kiremt season (July to October 2020) period, including other mitigation and preparedness efforts.

Flood incidences were reported from in SNNP, 26 woredas (Beauba Tsehay, Malkoza, Oyda, Geza Gofa, Humbo,

Shasego, Limo, Gerese, Gach Baba, Wera Dijo, Sankura, Lanfaro, Konta special woreda, Basketo special woreda,

Debub Ori, Jinka, Baka Dewesa, Malie, Kucha, West Abaya, Arbaminch Zuria, Bonkie, Konta special woreda, Wara Dijo, Amaro special woreda and Banestemay. In Oromia, 8 woredas (Digulina Tijo, Chole, Kiramu, Siraro, Shala,

Adolared, Gelana and Bure. In Afar, 8 woredas (Telalak, Dubti, Kuneba, Erebti, Korina Bidu). In Somali, 25 woredas (Shilabo, Debewoini, Dolobay, West Imi, Korahae, Dollo Ado, Guradamole, Mubarek, Hudet, Babile, Gursum, Kebri Beyah, Muyu Muluke, Ayu, Gotabik, Gabalo, Denan, Gode, Kelafo, Emi Bari, Mustahil, Alele, Bereano, Adele and Ferfer). Also, in Dire Dawa city council, Dire Dawa city. In total, the floods affected 470,163 people, of whom some 301,284 people were displaced in these areas during the belg season 2020. The following are the list of regions and woredas. Moreover. Landside incidences were reported in SNNP (6 woredas) and Amhara (1 woreda) regions. The report shows that 64 households affected, 9 households displaced, 15 individuals died, 57 livestock killed, 23.25 hectares of crops land damaged and 2 houses destroyed in these woredas.