Joint Government – Humanitarian Partners’ National Flood Contingency Plan 2019 kiremt Season (July 4, 2019 Addis Ababa )

1. BACKGROUND

1.1. Introduction

The multi-agency Flood Task Force (FTF) issued a Flood Alert in June 2019 based on the National Meteorology Agency (NMA) forecast for 2019 kiremt season to raise awareness of anticipated flood risk in western, central and south western parts of the country.

According to the NDRMC Early Warning Monitoring information, during the months of May and June 2019, 38 woredas (in seven regions) were affected by flood forcing 42,306 families to displacement, significant number of livestock death, and property damage, i.e. crop, houses, schools and other vital infrastructure. There are also reports of significant damage such as destruction of 150 houses and other key infrastructures. In addition, there were reports of flooding which affected 13 schools in the above mentioned woredas. Afar and SNNPR were the most affected.

The National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC)-led FTF prepared this flood Contingency Plan (CP) in order to mitigate the adverse impacts of current and anticipated floods. The Task Force will prepare flood response plan based on the information on the ground and NMA monthly forecast. The NMA forecast for 2019 kiremt which formed the basis for the development of the Alert and this CP, warns that Heavy rainfall leading to flood is anticipated in the western parts of Ethiopia including western Amhara, Gambella, Benishangul- Gumuz, most parts of SNNP, and western Oromia.

This Contingency Plan is therefore provides flood-related requirements by sector for the kiremt (June to September 2019) period, including other mitigation and preparedness efforts.