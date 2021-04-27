Joining Forces for Africa - Newsletter

Welcome to the first edition of the Joining Forces for Africa (JOFA) Project newsletter! In this edition we will be providing a brief update on progress made by the JOFA project teams in the five target countries of Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Senegal and Mali, as reported for the first two quarters of the project from August to December 2020.

We will also share some news on our global events; and updates about what we are learning and how we are taking maximum advantage of the added value of working together as a consortium of the six largest child focused INGOs.

We hope you also find the summary of our child protection needs assessments insightful and you will find links to further details on this and other topics throughout the newsletter.

The journey so far on implementing the first Joining Forces project on the ground has demonstrated to us all the incredible gains that can be made when we are able to draw on the collective resources, expertise and experience of the six agencies; it has helped us all to raise our standards and learn from each other on how we can make the most impact for children.