Japan, UNOPS Launch Humanitarian Project for IDP Returnees in East Wollega

ENA,march 4/2020 A humanitarian project in basic social services and sanitation for internally displaced people (IDP) returnees, which valued nearly at one million USD (30 million birr) financed by the government of Japan launched today.

The project aimed at improving basic social services and sanitation for more than one thousand IDP returnees in East Wollega Zone of Oromia Regional State.

It supports the efforts which are being undertaken by the government of Ethiopia to settle the internally displaced people in sustainable manner under the umbrella of the newly signed UN-Ethiopia government durable solution initiative principles.

One of the Zones that displacement has occurred is East Wollega Zone, where 89,265 IDPs (80 Percent) have returned to their places of origin.

On the occasion, Ambassador of Japan to Ethiopia, Matsunaga Daisuke said “This project is part of our humanitarian assistance package to be implemented with various UN organizations.”

The objective of the project is to improve access to social infrastructure and sanitation in the bid restore harmonious life for IDP returnees, he stated.

The Ambassador noted that the project will contribute to the alleviation of acute needs of IDP returnees and pave the way for them to achieve self-reliance.

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Ethiopia Director, Workinesh Mekonnen said for her part that “We are very delighted to partner with Japan to improve basic social services and sanitation for more than one thousand IDP returnees in East Wollega Zone.”

She added that the current project includes the renovation of a school at Sasiga Woreda in East Wollega Zone that was destroyed by the conflict.

Accordingly, the project aims at fulfilling the “no one left behind vision” of the UN in education sector benefiting 400 out-of-school IDP children to access elementary education.