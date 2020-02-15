Japan Scales Up Humanitarian Assistance to Ethiopia Threefold

ENA,February 14/2020 The Government of Japan will provide over 32.5 million USD humanitarian assistance package to the Government of Ethiopia through its partnership with various UN organizations.

According to a press release sent to ENA, the humanitarian assistance to be implemented in Japanese Fiscal Year (JFY) 2019/2020 has been scaled up threefold over the previous period.

The humanitarian aid will be utilized for emergency food assistance, assistance for refugees, host communities and IDPs and conflict prevention, it was indicated.

Japan has been one of the key donors for African Development, particularly through the TICAD (Tokyo International Conference on African Development) Initiative.