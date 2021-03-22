Japan provides over USD 20 million for UN-Habitat’s work with vulnerable communities

16 March 2021 – The Government of Japan has provided significant support of USD 20.3 million for UN-Habitat programmes including in Ethiopia, Iraq, Iran, Kenya, Lebanon, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The contribution of almost USD 1 million for Syrian cities will improve facilities will improve water, sanitation and hygiene facilities for schools and public open spaces, engage communities to increase awareness of COVID-19 prevention measures and help to develop municipal guidelines for the response. In Iraq, USD 3.5 million will be used to rehabilitate damaged housing as well as water, sanitation and hygiene facilities and provide training and work opportunities for returnees to Sinjar following the COVID-19 outbreak, while in Lebanon USD 2.2 million will go towards rehabilitation of properties impacted by the port explosion in Beirut last year, particularly those belonging to the most vulnerable populations.

The support to Yemen of almost USD 1.5 million will help rebuild resilient housing and infrastructure facilities affected by flash floods in 2020, upgrade stormwater facilities and respond to the socio-economic impacts of the floods particularly for vulnerable communities.

In Ethiopia, the support of USD 0.75 million will improve solid waste management in Hawassa, using the Fukuoka land fill management method, to safeguard health, protect the environment and enhance economic activities. The contribution to Kenya of USD 1.5 million will support conflict-resolution and promote integration between refugees and host communities. The emergency support of USD 0.8 million for South Darfur, Sudan will help foster dialogue, assure land tenure and human security for returning Internally Displaced Persons and provide training for them and host communities on stabilized soil block construction for public facilities and basic services.

The US$ 1.85 million project in Iran will support the Government to strengthen city resilience through presenting model cases in the country

The Government of Japan is among UN-Habitat’s top three donors and provides significant support for vulnerable communities in countries facing crises arising from natural disasters and conflict.

"We thank and appreciate the Government of Japan for their continued support to UN-Habitat so we can, in turn, deliver technical aid to the most vulnerable communities during this challenging times. Japan's consistent support for sustainable urbanization demonstrates that multilateral action is key to building back better, greener and fairer to ensure no one and no place is left behind,” said UN-Habitat’s Executive Director, Maimunah Mohd Sharif.