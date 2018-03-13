13 Mar 2018

Japan Extends over 22 Mn USD Assistance to Ethiopia

Report
from Government of Ethiopia
Published on 12 Mar 2018 View Original

Addis Ababa March 12/2018 Japan has provided new assistance package worth 22.8 million USD for Ethiopia through its partnership programs with various international organizations, according to a press release issued by the Japanese Embassy.

Japan continues to save lives and respect their dignity by providing humanitarian assistance for refugees, the internally displaced people, and other vulnerable persons affected by natural disasters and violent conflicts, it added.

The release stated that the Government of Japan considers the assistance as a form of capacity building, leading to a more resilient Ethiopia.

As part of its efforts to promote Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the country will also continue supporting Ethiopia, it further said.

According to the press release, Japan is committed to promoting peace and stability in the African continent.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.