Japan Extends over 22 Mn USD Assistance to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa March 12/2018 Japan has provided new assistance package worth 22.8 million USD for Ethiopia through its partnership programs with various international organizations, according to a press release issued by the Japanese Embassy.

Japan continues to save lives and respect their dignity by providing humanitarian assistance for refugees, the internally displaced people, and other vulnerable persons affected by natural disasters and violent conflicts, it added.

The release stated that the Government of Japan considers the assistance as a form of capacity building, leading to a more resilient Ethiopia.

As part of its efforts to promote Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the country will also continue supporting Ethiopia, it further said.

According to the press release, Japan is committed to promoting peace and stability in the African continent.