29 Jan 2020

Irish humanitarian aid agency GOAL warns of threat to food supply in Ethiopia due to ''unprecedented'' locust infestation

Report
from GOAL
Published on 29 Jan 2020

International humanitarian aid agency, GOAL, said today the ''unprecedented'' locust infestation sweeping east Africa is wiping out food supply in parts of Ethiopia.

Two of GOAL's programme areas of operation in Ethiopia are currently affected by the outbreak which is threatening much of the region's food security. The agency says resources are now urgently needed to respond to the outbreak, and is appealing to the donor community and public to support efforts to halt the infestation to prevent a disaster.

As well as parts of Ethiopia the desert locusts, considered the most dangerous of the species, have also impacted parts of Kenya and Somalia. The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), food assistance branch of the UN, said the situation now has ''international dimensions''. It has called for a collective campaign to deal with the crisis including $70M to urgently support pest control and livelihood protection in the three affected countries.

Dinkneh Asfaw, Country Director for GOAL in Ethiopia, said most of the affected areas in GOAL's area of operations in the Borena Zone in Oromiya Region and the Dollo Zone in Somali Region are already highly vulnerable.

''The infestation will seriously aggravate many exposed communities. Both of our affected regions in Ethiopia have already been hit hard by drought and internal conflict. "

He added: "The infestation now means these areas are losing tons of food on a daily basis, food that is desperately needed for thousands of families. In pastoral areas, such as the Dollo Zone, the locusts are eating the pasture, which is a vital source of food for livestock - something many families depend on for food and income.''

GOAL Ethiopia is currently supporting local government efforts to control the infestation using a coordinated approach through spraying and other means.

However GOAL has warned the resources are insufficient to cover all affected areas. ''If the infestation is not controlled in a matter of days the outbreak is likely to spread to wider regions across the country and beyond,'' said Asfaw.

''Resources are urgently needed so we can scale up our efforts to respond to the outbreak. We are appealing to the donor community and public to support our efforts to halt the infestation, to help protect vital food and income sources, and prevent a disaster from occurring."

Locusts can travel up to 150 km a day and a swarm the size of Paris could eat the same amount of food as half the population of France in a single day, according to an FAO fact sheet.

Heavy rain last year created ideal conditions for the insects to spread. The FAO has stressed that if favourable breeding conditions continue, the increase in locust swarms could last until June.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.