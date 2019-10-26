26 Oct 2019

Ireland Provides 10 Million Euros for Improved Food Security in Ethiopia

Report
from Government of Ethiopia
Published on 25 Oct 2019 View Original

Addis Ababa , October 25/2019 The Government of Ireland has extended 10 million Euros to Ethiopia today to enhance and improve vulnerable and food insecure households livelihood.

Finance State Minister Admasu Nebebe and Patrick McManus, Cooperation Head of Ireland Government, signed the agreement.

The objective of today’s agreement is to enhance and improve vulnerable and food insecure households livelihood, resilience to shocks, food security and nutrition, according to a press release of the Ministry of Finance.

During the signing ceremony, Finance State Minister Admasu said the agreement will contribute toward improving rural safety net nutrition service to food insecure households.

Cooperation Head of Ireland Government, Patrick McManus said on his part the Irish government is committed to continue supporting the effort to tackle food insecurity.

The Government of Ireland will also support the homegrown economic reform, he added.

The Government of Ethiopia began implementing the Productive Safety Net Program developed in 2004 in most chronically food insecure woredas of Amhara, Tigray, Oromia, and Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples regions.

