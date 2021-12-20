Ethiopia
IOM Programming in Ethiopia, November 2021
IOM in Ethiopia works with the Government of Ethiopia, African Union (AU), United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), and other stakeholders to uphold the rights and needs of migrants, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and host communities to promote the benefits and address the challenges of migration for the benefit of all. IOM’s programming is based on needs and in consultation with people who are supported by our projects.