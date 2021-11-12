IOM Northern Ethiopia response: 25 October - 7 November 2021

IOM’s multi-sectoral response in northern Ethiopia was initiated in November 2020, with quick actions taken to support conflict-affected populations in collective displacement sites and host communities. Since then, IOM has significantly scaled up its response in Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions and provided over 1,023,000 instances of multi-sectoral assistance to people in need in 2021 to date.

306,000 individuals supported with primary and mental health & psychosocial support (MHPSS) services

314,000 individuals supported with CCCM services

-196,000 individuals supported through the Rapid Response Fund (e.g. shelter, NFIs, cash, CCCM)