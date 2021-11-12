Ethiopia
IOM Northern Ethiopia response: 25 October - 7 November 2021
Attachments
IOM’s multi-sectoral response in northern Ethiopia was initiated in November 2020, with quick actions taken to support conflict-affected populations in collective displacement sites and host communities. Since then, IOM has significantly scaled up its response in Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions and provided over 1,023,000 instances of multi-sectoral assistance to people in need in 2021 to date.
306,000 individuals supported with primary and mental health & psychosocial support (MHPSS) services
314,000 individuals supported with CCCM services
-196,000 individuals supported through the Rapid Response Fund (e.g. shelter, NFIs, cash, CCCM)
107,000 individuals with emergency shelter and NFIs
103,000 individuals supported with access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene services
3,000 individuals supported with protection assistance
7 Emergency Site Assessment (ESA) reports have been published – identifying 2.1 million displaced people across Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions – supporting all humanitarian partners with their planning and response.