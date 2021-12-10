IOM Northern Ethiopia response: 22 November - 05 December 2021

IOM’s multi-sectoral response in northern Ethiopia was initiated in November 2020, with quick actions taken to support conflict-affected populations in collective displacement sites and host communities. Since then, IOM has significantly scaled up its response in Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions and provided over 1.1 million instances of multi-sectoral assistance to people in need in 2021 to date [945,000 in Tigray; 127,000 in Amhara; 32,000 in Afar].

Some of the key achievements in 2021 to date include:

317,000 individuals supported with CCCM services [254,000 in Tigray; 63,000 in Amhara]

308,000 individuals supported with primary and mental health & psychosocial support (MHPSS) services [290,000 in Tigray; 11,000 in Amhara; 6,700 in Afar]

264,000 individuals supported through the Rapid Response Fund (e.g. shelter, NFIs, cash, CCCM) [205,000 in Tigray; 34,000 in Amhara; 25,000 in Afar]

109,000 individuals with emergency shelter and NFIs [91,000 in Tigray; 14,000 in Amhara]

103,000 individuals supported with access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene services [98,000 in Tigray; 3,800 in Amhara; 650 in Afar]

3,000 individuals supported with protection assistance [1,700 in Tigray; 800 in Amhara; 450 in Afar]