IOM Northern Ethiopia response: 16 - 29 August 2021

IOM’s multi-sectoral response in northern Ethiopia was initiated in November 2020, with quick actions taken to support conflict-affected populations in collective displacement sites and host communities. Since then, IOM has significantly scaled up its response in Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions.

Some of the key achievements in 2021 include:

259,000 individuals have been supported with primary and mental health & psychosocial support (MHPSS) services

233,000 individuals have been supported with CCCM services

179,000 individuals have been supported through the Rapid Response Fund (e.g. shelter, NFIs, cash, CCCM)

98,000 individuals have been supported with access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene services

97,000 individuals have been supported with emergency shelter and NFIs

7 Emergency Site Assessment (ESA) reports have been published – identifying 2.1 million displaced people across Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions – supporting all humanitarian partners with their planning and response.

A short video clip of IOM’s response in northern Ethiopia is available here.