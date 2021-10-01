IOM Northern Ethiopia response: 13 - 26 September 2021

IOM’s multi-sectoral response in northern Ethiopia was initiated in November 2020, with quick actions taken to support conflict-affected populations in collective displacement sites and host communities. Since then, IOM has significantly scaled up its response in Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions.

Some of the key achievements in 2021 to date include:

292,000 individuals [290,000 in Tigray; 2,300 in Amhara] supported with primary and mental health & psychosocial support (MHPSS) services

263,000 individuals [202,000 in Tigray; 60,000 in Amhara] supported with CCCM services

185,000 individuals [179,000 in Tigray; 6,000 in Amhara] supported through the Rapid Response Fund (e.g. shelter, NFIs, cash, CCCM)

106,000 individuals [90,000 in Tigray; 5,000 in Amhara; 10,000 in Afar] supported with emergency shelter and NFIs

103,000 individuals [98,000 in Tigray; 3,800 in Amhara; 600 in Afar] supported with access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene services

3,000 individuals [1,700 in Tigray; 800 in Amhara; 500 in Afar] supported with protection assistance

7 Emergency Site Assessment (ESA) reports have been published – identifying 2.1 million displaced people across Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions – supporting all humanitarian partners with their planning and response.