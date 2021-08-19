IOM Northern Ethiopia response: 02 - 15 August 2021

Our multi-sectoral response was initiated since the escalation of conflict in northern Ethiopia in early November 2020, with quick actions taken to support Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and conflict-affected people in host communities.

Some of the key achievements in 2021 include:

241,000 individuals have been supported with emergency health and mental health & psychosocial support (MHPSS) services

176,000 individuals have been supported through the Rapid Response Fund (e.g. shelter, NFIs, CCCM)

140,000 individuals have been supported with CCCM services

98,000 individuals have been supported with access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene services

97,000 individuals have been supported with emergency shelter and NFIs

7 displacement reports, assessments, and datasets have been published, supporting all humanitarian partners with their planning and response.