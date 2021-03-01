Ethiopia + 1 more
IOM Monthly Programmatic Update Ethiopia | January 2021
Attachments
PROGRAMMATIC HIGHLIGHTS
RETURNS & REINTEGRATION
• 2,463 returnee migrants from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) were registered, profiled and screened for vulnerabilities upon arrival.
• 2,336 returnee migrants from KSA assisted with onward transportation allowance (OTA) and NFIs.
• 13 returnee migrants from KSA referred for psychiatric support and received tailored Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS).
• 138 returnee migrants received economic and social support.
• Three returnee migrants received reintegration counselling and vulnerabilityassessment
• Three returnee migrants received one-on-one and in-group psychosocial counselling.
• One returnee migrant received kaizen, entrepreneurship, vocational and psychosocial support training.
• 76 returnee migrants received COVID-19 related cash grant
BEHAVIOUR CHANGE COMMUNICATIONS (BCC)
• 287 potential migrants received services through hotline.
• 2,000 Information Education Communication (IEC) materials distributed.
• 37 Community Conversation Focal (CCFs) trainers received refresher training
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.