IOM Monthly Programmatic Update Ethiopia | January 2021

PROGRAMMATIC HIGHLIGHTS

RETURNS & REINTEGRATION

• 2,463 returnee migrants from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) were registered, profiled and screened for vulnerabilities upon arrival.

• 2,336 returnee migrants from KSA assisted with onward transportation allowance (OTA) and NFIs.

• 13 returnee migrants from KSA referred for psychiatric support and received tailored Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS).

• 138 returnee migrants received economic and social support.

• Three returnee migrants received reintegration counselling and vulnerabilityassessment

• Three returnee migrants received one-on-one and in-group psychosocial counselling.

• One returnee migrant received kaizen, entrepreneurship, vocational and psychosocial support training.

• 76 returnee migrants received COVID-19 related cash grant

BEHAVIOUR CHANGE COMMUNICATIONS (BCC)

• 287 potential migrants received services through hotline.

• 2,000 Information Education Communication (IEC) materials distributed.

• 37 Community Conversation Focal (CCFs) trainers received refresher training