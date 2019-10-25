25 Oct 2019

IOM Monthly Programmatic Highlights Ethiopia - September 2019

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.3 MB)

RETURNS & REINTEGRATION

13, 034 Returnees (11,081 M / 1,953 F) from KSA and other countries have benefitted from post-arrival assistance. Non-KSA returnees received health screening, accommodation and food, onward transport assistance, cash grants, psychosocial counselling, economic, and social support, as required

605 Vulnerable returnees from KSA assisted with onward transportation allowance (OTA)

541 KSA returnees benefitted from NFIs support; clothes, footwear & towels

85 Female KSA returnees referred to Penda Manufacturing PLC for job interviews

17 UMC assisted with Family Tracing and Reintegration (FTR) support

MIGRANT PROTECTION & ASSISTANCE

538 Migrants (312 M / 266 F) benefitted from direct assistance and protection services i.e. food, water, accommodation, hygiene kits and onward transportation allowances. 174 of the 538 were Unaccompanied Migrant Children (UMC)

23 IOM and IP staff (18 M / 5F) participated in training of trainers on working with unaccompanied and separated migrant children

