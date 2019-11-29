IOM Monthly Programmatic Highlights Ethiopia - October 2019

RETURNS & REINTEGRATION

10,181 Returnees (8,193M / 1,988F) from KSA and other countries have benefitted from post-arrival assistance.

Non-KSA returnees received health screening, accommodation and food, onward transport assistance, cash grants, psychosocial counselling, economic, and social support, as required.

BEHAVIOUR CHANGE COMMUNICATION

180 (129M / 51F) participated in three regional consultations on Community Conversation programme organized in Amhara, SNNP and Oromia regions.

61 (61M / 23F) Community Conversation Focal (CCF) trainers trained.

8950 Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials distributed.

2 Baseline surveys conducted for Informed Migration Choices and for Assessing Stigma, Improved Response and Evidence Based Research.