IOM Monthly Programmatic Highlights Ethiopia - November 2019

RETURNS & REINTEGRATION

11,295 Returnees (8,825F / 2,094M) from KSA and other countries have benefitted from post-arrival assistance. Non-KSA returnees received health screening, accommodation and food, onward transport assistance, cash grants, psychosocial counselling, economic, and social support, as required.

BEHAVIOUR CHANGE COMMUNICATION

180 (51F / 129M) participated in three regional consultations on Community Conversation programme in Amhara, SNNPR and Oromia regions.

497 (143F / 354M) Community Conversation Focal (CCF) trainers trained.

497 Individuals participated in Community Conversation and peer education refresher training.

11,570 Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials distributed.