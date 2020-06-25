IOM Monthly Programmatic Highlights Ethiopia | May 2020

MIGRATION GOVERNANCE

IOM and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) Attorney General has developed final a draft of the National Coordination Mechanism (NCM) Regulation. Once fully operationalized, it will ensure a whole-of-government and society approach towards migration management in Ethiopia.

REGIONAL MIXED MIGRATION PROGRAMME - EAST AND HORN OF AFRICA (EHOA)

As part of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic in Somalia and after assessing the needs of the Somalia/Ethiopia border towns of Togowachale and Baligubadle, IOM has procured and handed over 40 handwashing stations and 300 boxes of soap to the Ministry of Water Development in Somaliland. The equipment and the hygiene materials will be stationed in the border towns to benefit the border town communities, the immigration officials as well as people crossing the borders to mitigate risks of further spread of the virus.