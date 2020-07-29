Ethiopia
IOM Monthly Programmatic Highlights Ethiopia | June 2020
Attachments
MIGRATION GOVERNANCE
The Government of Ethiopia with support from IOM has drafted a regulation and directive to successfully transition its National Anti-Trafficking and Smuggling Taskforce to a National Coordination Mechanism on Migration (NCM). To make the NCM operational the Attorney General Office of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (AGO) is in the process of endorsing a regulation and directive by the Council of Ministries.
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.