IOM Monthly Programmatic Highlights Ethiopia | July 2020

MIGRATION GOVERNANCE

Technical Working Group (TWG) meeting on National Migration Policy was conducted. The meeting aimed to re-initiate the development of the policy process stalled due to COVID-19. A ToR for a national consultant was revised and finalized. A draft action plan was presented, discussed and approved with inputs from the TWG to guide the process.

LABOUR MIGRATION AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT

Participated at the principal secretaries’ virtual meeting on follow-up of the regional ministerial forum on harmonization of labour migration policies in East and Horn of Africa - a united approach on safe, regular and humane labour migration. Key agenda items were: - development of country specific roadmaps for implementation of short, medium and long term interventions identified in the Communique from the regional ministerial forum in Jan 2020, discussion on establishment of the country technical advisory committees as well as on the draft operational modality.

A virtual conference on Mobility and Migration of African Health workers post COVID-19 by the labour Migration Advisory Committee was held on July 23.