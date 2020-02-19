19 Feb 2020

IOM Monthly Programmatic Highlights Ethiopia | January 2020

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Jan 2020
Some of the key achievements included:

  • 74,000 individuals benefitted from emergency shelter/NFIs, with 70,000 individuals receiving cash assistance for emergency shelter/NFIs.

  • 56,000 individuals benefitted from hygiene promotion activities.

  • 4,500 individuals benefitted from rehabilitation of water infrastructure and 3,400 individuals benefitted from rehabilitation of sanitation facilities.

  • Over 11,000 forced-returnees from KSA were registered, profiled and screened for vulnerabilities upon arrival. Among them, 197 vulnerable returnees were assisted with onward transportation allowance (OTA) and other assistances, as required.

  • 500 refugees benefitted from transportation assistance within Ethiopia and 230 refugees departed Ethiopia for resettlement purposes.

