IOM Monthly Programmatic Highlights Ethiopia | January 2020
Some of the key achievements included:
74,000 individuals benefitted from emergency shelter/NFIs, with 70,000 individuals receiving cash assistance for emergency shelter/NFIs.
56,000 individuals benefitted from hygiene promotion activities.
4,500 individuals benefitted from rehabilitation of water infrastructure and 3,400 individuals benefitted from rehabilitation of sanitation facilities.
Over 11,000 forced-returnees from KSA were registered, profiled and screened for vulnerabilities upon arrival. Among them, 197 vulnerable returnees were assisted with onward transportation allowance (OTA) and other assistances, as required.
500 refugees benefitted from transportation assistance within Ethiopia and 230 refugees departed Ethiopia for resettlement purposes.