IOM Monthly Programmatic Highlights Ethiopia | February 2020

RETURNS & REINTEGRATION

9,998 (1,207F / 8,791M) forced returnees from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) were registered, profiled and screened for vulnerabilities upon arrival.

1,531 (178F / 1,353M) Non-KSA returnees received health screening, accommodation and food, onward transport assistance, cash grants, psychosocial counselling, economic, and social support, as required.

436 Returnees received medical screening and referral.

44 Unaccompanied Migrant Children (UMC) assisted with Family Tracing and Reintegration (FTR) support.

192 Vulnerable returnees from KSA assisted with onward transportation allowance (OTA) and NFIs.

185 Returnees received kaizen, Entrepreneurship and Psycho Social Support (PSS) training.

334 Returnees received economic and social support.

98 Returnees received one-on-one and in group psychosocial counselling